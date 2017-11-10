A War Hero remembers the WWII Battle of Corregidor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas - Veterans Day, the day we celebrate the lives of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy everyday.

97-yr-old Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Charlie Horton was stationed off the shore of the Philippines near Corregidor during the 1945 World War II battle to retake the island from Japanese rule.

Corregidor remembers the second his regiment, the 503rd Parachute Combat Team dropped in.

Following the victory, Horton was tasked with retrieving the first American Flag to fly over the island in years. Following his achievement, Corregidor got to shake the hand of one of his idols, General Douglas MacArthur.

That faithful flag hung with honor in Horton’s home for many years and now resides in the 503rd Parachute Infantry Museum.

Horton retired as a Major in 1960 but his bravery will live on forever.