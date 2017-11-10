Arlington police seek help in solving road rage murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police need your help in the unsolved road rage murder that killed a 19-year-old man in Arlington, CW33 in Dallas reports.

The incident happened on June 25 of this year. Dylan Spaid and his girlfriend, Kristina Huggins of Arlington, were driving onto eastbound Interstate 20 when Spaid and a driver of another car had a brief exchange. Huggins says the next thing she knew, the car pulled up next to Spaid on the driver's side, rolled down the window, and shot him in the head.

Police are looking for a black BMW 5 series in about the 2014 to 2016 range.

If you have any information, please contact Arlington police at 817-459-5802.