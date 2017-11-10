Buckle up! Houston History Bus heads to La Porte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE, Texas - Retired educators took a trip back in time with Mr. McKinney on the Houston History Bus to visit the former shipping town of Galveston Bay.

Founded in 1892, the quaint island town became a vacation hot spot for Houstonians in the late 1920s and and early 1930s.

Bathing beauty contest, amusement rides and dance pavilions where just a few of the many features that brought Houston's elite to Sylvan Beach.

Astrodome creator Judge Roy Hofheinz and Ross Sterling, an oil tycoon and former Texas governor, were just two of many celebrities who owned summer vacation mansions in the area that still stand today.