Class Acts: Riley Zepeda falls back on work ethic, not just talent in order to succeed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas - Riley Zepeda doesn't lack for confidence, but he also knows his spot on the Cy Ranch defense didn't just happen because of luck.

"I don't think I'm a real talented guy. I just work hard and do what I do the best I can," Zepeda said.

That work ethic landed Zepeda on the varsity team this year, and he's taking advantage of the opportunity. Playing safety, he's a leader on the field and off of it as well. Zepeda is also a member of the school district's Superintendent's Student Leadership Advisory Committee.

To learn more about Riley and the person he's playing this season in honor of, check out the video above!