× Deals and discounts for military on Veterans Day

HOUSTON — Check out these local deals and find out how you can treat your favorite Veteran.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s: In honor of their service, veterans and active duty military get a free meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Complimentary order of wings and a side of fries to veterans and active-duty military. Must present acceptable proof of military service, which includes: permanent or temporary U.S. military ID cards, veteran’s card, a photograph of yourself in military uniform, or dine-in at a participating location in uniform.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Please show valid military ID.

Golden Corral: Monday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. is Military Appreciation night with a free “thank you” dinner. Must show proof of military service.

IHOP: Vets and active-duty military: Red, White & Blue Pancakes free on Friday, Nov. 10.

Olive Garden: Offering a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans.

Outback Steakhouse: All veterans and active military can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 11, in addition to a discount for family members.

Red Lobster: This Veterans Day, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a FREE appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID

Texas Roadhouse: Offering a free lunch to all military service men and women on Saturday, November 11.

Most restaurants will require you to provide a military ID military service, and it is recommended that you call specific locations to confirm which promotions are being offered.