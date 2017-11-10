Disturbing video appears to show abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Video contains abuse against animals

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla(WGHP) — A disturbing video appears to show workers at a dairy farm in Florida abusing cows and beating them with metal rods, according to the SunSentinel.

The video, which was taken by an investigator with the animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission, shows workers kicking and beating cows at Larson Dairy Farm.

“Dairy supervisors and milkers beat, stab and torment dairy cows with steel construction rebar,” the video says. “The sharp metal rods pierce and penetrate the cows’ bodies. Kept hidden from tours and visitors to the dairy, the cows are brutalized.”

Jacob Larson, owner of the dairy farm, says he is “saddened and appalled” by the video.

“We are deeply saddened and appalled by the actions witnessed in this video, which first came to our attention this morning,” he told the newspaper. “The unusual use of force is simply unacceptable on our dairy or on any other farm.”

Publix has since suspended its milk deliveries from the farm and Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said the department has opened an investigation into the farm.