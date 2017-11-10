Sen. John Cornyn speaks about PAWS legislation to help veterans get service dogs

Flix Fix: Murder on the Orient Express, Novitiate and best films showing at Houston Cinema Arts Film Festival

Posted 7:03 AM, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24AM, November 10, 2017

HOUSTON — Houston Cinema Arts Film Festival brings the year’s best movies out early before their release dates. Film Critic Dustin Chase cherry picks the ones you need to see plus review this week’s new releases at the theater. Murder on the Orient Express has a killer cast but can this remake live up to the original. Plus Melissa Leo and Julianne Nicholson star in Novitiate about the unexpected trials and tribulations of a young naïve girl who joins a covenant in the 1960’s. All that plus more on this week’s Flix Fix.