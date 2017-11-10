HFD: Downtown hotel explosion injures two workers

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is investigating an explosion that left two workers injured in downtown Houston Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Smith at the WhiteHall hotel.

According to investigators, three contractors were working on replacing breakers in the vault area underneath the building when the explosion happened.

Two of the three workers were injured. One sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to HFD. The other contractor’s injuries were less extensive and the third was not injured. The injured workers are in stable condition, HFD stated.

No other information has been released.

Houston firefighters responded to a call for building explosion with fire. Investigators say workers were replacing breakers in the vault area of the Whitehall hotel when an explosion happened. Two of the workers were taken to the hospital with burns and are in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/7Sgyl61F1Z — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 10, 2017

