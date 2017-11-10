Houston ‘Dreamers’ walk out of classes to attend UH rally calling for a new Dream Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Students around the country walked out of class Thursday to show solidarity and support for a revised DACA program.

The movement is demanding Congress pass a 'Clean Dream Act'....clearing a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants before year's end. President Trump repealed former President Obama's DACA program in September---there's now a six-month period when the program is in limbo before being phased out in March.

Chanting "undocumented, unafraid" supporters of United We Dream Houston staged a walkout and held a rally at the University of Houston calling on U.S. Representative John Culberson to get behind the Clean Dream Act.

"These schools are filled with immigrants, and we want to stand by them," supporter Mariana Grijalva declared.

"Because Donald Trump ended DACA and put 800,000 lives at jeopardy-- and because there's thousands of youth that do not have immigration relief, this is why it's important for a Clean Dream Aact to pass now," Caroline Ramirez insisted.

"I'm a second-generation American, and I believe that everyone deserves a chance to stay and live in this country if that's what they want," Devon Fan said.

The clock is ticking on an uncertain future of immigrant youth across the country.