Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--The Houston Rockets are getting back to business this season by helping others suit up in style.The Houston Rockets Women's Organization known as RWO, consist of players wives and domestic partners.

The organization teamed up with the Non-Profit group Career Gear and the Toyota Center staff to help local military veterans transition back in to the workforce with a professional touch.

Way to score big points with veterans off the court.

Go team rockets!