× HPD Chief: Houston cop arrested for alleged evidence tampering ‘betrayed’ public, fellow officers

HOUSTON — A nearly 12-year veteran of the Houston Police Department is behind bars after she was accused of tampering with evidence.

Officer Julissa Guzman Diaz, 37, was officially relieved of duty as of Thursday.

The former officer is also facing additional charges including possession of a controlled substance. Court documents stated Diaz attempted to “to destroy and conceal a thing, namely ‘cocaine,'” so it couldn’t be used as evidence in a case.

The department confirmed she has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement:

“Ms. Diaz’s betrayal of the public trust and oath of office is inconsistent with the dedication of the men and women of the Houston Police Department (HPD) and their tireless, honorable service. While we cannot overstate our depth of disappointment, we take solace in the fact the investigation that led to Ms. Diaz’s arrest was conducted by men and women of the HPD, the same organization and co-workers she betrayed. We look forward to working with the Harris County District Attorney’s office to ensure she is held to the highest level of accountability under the law. Ms. Diaz’s peace officer powers have been suspended and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation. I urge anyone with information regarding her criminal misconduct or misconduct by any member of the Houston Police Department to contact us.”

Diaz was sworn in as an HPD officer in January 2006 and was assigned to the Clear Lake Patrol Division.