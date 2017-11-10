Memphis restaurant owner accused of choking customer over cold fries

MEMPHIS — The owner of hot wings restaurant in Memphis is accused of strangling a customer because she said her fries were too cold, police say.

According to WMC Action News 5, the incident happened inside of Crumpy’s Hot Wings on Nov. 3.

The victim, Rinesha Moore, told police she got into a argument with owner Donald Crump over the temperature of her wings. She said he then came around the counter, put his hands around her neck and tried to choke her.

However, the owner says he never choked the customer. Crump claims Moore was late getting her to-go order and belligerent.

Crump admitted to police that he did grab her, but only to remove her from the restaurant.

Witnesses told police they saw the customer throw her food on the floor during the argument.

Crump was arrested on assault charges, but has since been released.