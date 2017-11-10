O.J. Simpson was banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, allegedly for unruly behavior, but his lawyers deny media reports the newly released felon was drunk.
O.J. Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after reports he was ‘behaving unruly’
