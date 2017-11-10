Sen. John Cornyn speaks about PAWS legislation to help veterans get service dogs

O.J. Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after reports he was ‘behaving unruly’

Posted 6:49 AM, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:50AM, November 10, 2017

O.J. Simpson was banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, allegedly for unruly behavior, but his lawyers deny media reports the newly released felon was drunk.

Related stories