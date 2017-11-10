Pursuit ends when accused rapist plunges 40 feet from freeway overpass in California [warning: graphic video]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A car chase involving Huntington Beach police ended Thursday when the man they were pursuing crashed on an overpass in Norwalk and jumped into a parking lot below, KTLA reports.

California Highway Patrol officials originally said the motorist was suspected of kidnapping two children, ages 6 and 7, but Huntington Beach police later said they are not considering it a kidnapping incident at this point.

However, the man involved is the subject of an ongoing rape and domestic violence investigation at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to the agency's public information officer Nicole Nishida.

A woman called Huntington Beach police around 2:30 p.m. to report a man had taken the children, said Angela Bennett, a public information officer for the police department.

It was unclear if the woman was the children's mother or calling on her behalf, Bennett said, but authorities said the man is their father.

The caller raised concerns about the children's well-being and when police responded, the man fled before they could speak with him, Bennett said.

In fact, authorities had already been attempting to locate the man after a woman reported on Wednesday that he had forcibly raped and assaulted her, according to the sheriff's officials.

Police began pursuing the blue Toyota Corolla at a Target on Beach Boulevard in Westminster. The driver eventually headed northbound on the 405 Freeway and ended up on an elevated interchange between the northbound 605 Freeway and westbound 105 Freeway.

The car appeared to have crashed and sustained damage to the left side of its front end near the headlight, video from the scene showed.

Sky5 was overhead as police officers peered from the edge of the overpass to the lot below in attempt to locate the man.

He was spotted about 40 below with at least one leg apparently broken, unable to continue fleeing. The man appeared to be cognizant and moving, but officials said his injuries were serious.

He was taken into custody a short while later and transported for treatment, deputies confirmed.

The man's children sustained minor injuries in the crash and were also taken to the hospital.

The No. 1 lane at the 605-105 transition and Rosecrans Avenue on-ramp were blocked for a time as police investigated but later reopened, CHP said.

Formal charges have yet to be filed against the man, whose identity has not been released. He is now under investigation by both the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and Huntington Beach police.