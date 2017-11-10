Sen. Cornyn visits Houston-area veterans to prepare for the PAWS Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - America's heroes may soon have an easier path to meeting their new best friends thanks to Senator John Cornyn.

"All of these ladies and gentlemen who served in the Armed Forces of the United States deserve our respect and our gratitude," Cornyn announced. "They answered the call to service in ways and exposed themselves to dangers that none of us did."

Just in time for Veterans Day, the senator visited Houston to prepare for a senate bill titled the PAWS Act.

PAWS stands for 'Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members.'

The PAWS Act will help disabled vets get access to service dogs which right now can take up to three to five years.

"To help those suffering the invisible wounds of war," Cornyn explained. "To receive a service dog at no cost to them in ways that literally transform their lives."

Cornyn met with Texas vets dealing with PTSD and other challenges.

"These dogs are not cheap," the senator said. "They go through extensive training so they can be of assistance and not increase the anxiety level of the veteran."

The Texas-based non-profit Patriot PAWS Service Dogs showcased some of their work in training service dogs to help vets better cope with things like PTSD and combat fatigue.

"Our goal here is to ensure that organizations like Patriot PAWS can get more dogs in the hands of the veterans that need them," Cornyn declared.

The dogs are even trained to help with medical emergencies.

"These dogs can help these veterans live full and productive lives and it's a lot of fun to seem 'em work and see how the veterans and the dogs interact," Cornyn said.

"Veterans are asking for help and they need help that doesn't come out of a pill bottle," Patriot PAWS Service Dogs Founder and Executive Director Lori Stevens said. "The dog is not a quick cure, but there's no side effects from the dog."

Just goes to show why these pups really are man's best friend!