Surveillance video shows men leaving anti-semitic flyers at synagogue

ORANGEVALE, Calif. - Sacramento County Sheriff's detectives say they are looking over surveillance video of two suspects accused of posting anti-Semitic flyers left at a Northern California synagogue, according to KTXL.

Surveillance video shows two men in dark clothing, both with faces concealed by either a bandanna or paintball mask, casually approaching the building.

According to Kimberly Olker, president of Temple Or Rishon on Hazel Avenue, people were at the Jewish synagogue for communal prayer when they found the posters taped up outside on walls and doors.

"I was horrified," Olker told FOX40 on Saturday. "I was scared and sad."

One of the flyers reads in part, "Hitler, Rockwell, and Pierce warned you about sleazy Hollywood," and includes Harvey Weinstein's face superimposed over a graphic cartoon.

Another features Dylann Roof, the suspect who shot and killed nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church in June 2015. In the poster Roof is holding a burning American Flag. It reads, "Dylann Roof did nothing wrong."

"There was not a shred of doubt this was an anti-Semitic hate crime designed to promote white supremacy," said Ted Blumenstein, who runs security for the synagogue.

According to the synagogue, the flyers were placed there sometime between midnight and 7:45 Saturday morning. At least two people are believed to be involved. No suspects have been identified.