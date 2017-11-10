Veterans find jobs during fair at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- For veterans, finding a job just got a little easier with a veteran job fair at Minute Maid Park, hosted by Workforce Solutions who brought 150 employers and are expecting 3,000 veterans to attend.

"Veterans come out of the service with many skills," said Michelle Ramirez, of Workforce Solutions. "In addition to the hard skills that they learn, they have incredible teamwork skills, they have leadership."

Among the employers on hand was U.S. Border Patrol. A new audit released Wednesday says the U.S. Border Patrol is losing agents faster than it can hire them.

The audit cites competition with other federal law enforcement and the difficulty of passing a polygraph test as some of the main reasons why.

The CBP sent NewsFix the following statement: