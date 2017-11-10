Veterans find jobs during fair at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON -- For veterans, finding a job just got a little easier with a veteran job fair at Minute Maid Park, hosted by Workforce Solutions who brought 150 employers and are expecting 3,000 veterans to attend.
"Veterans come out of the service with many skills," said Michelle Ramirez, of Workforce Solutions. "In addition to the hard skills that they learn, they have incredible teamwork skills, they have leadership."
Among the employers on hand was U.S. Border Patrol. A new audit released Wednesday says the U.S. Border Patrol is losing agents faster than it can hire them.
The audit cites competition with other federal law enforcement and the difficulty of passing a polygraph test as some of the main reasons why.
The CBP sent NewsFix the following statement:
“The Anti-Border Corruption Act of 2010 mandates U.S. Customs and Border Protection administer polygraph examinations to all applicants for law enforcement positions with CBP.
CBP will continue to abide by all statutory requirements for hiring. To meet our critical hiring needs we are exploring ways to recruit individuals that the Federal government has already vetted to work in sensitive positions, such as military and federal law enforcement officers, while also working to omit redundancies in the hiring process.”