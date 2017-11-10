WATCH LIVE: Sen. John Cornyn speaks about PAWS legislation to help veterans get service dogs

HOUSTON — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is holding a joint press conference Friday morning during an event to highlight the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers Act, which will enhance disabled veterans’ access to service dogs.

He is speaking alongside Lori Stevens, the founder and executive director of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. Watch the livestream on CW39.com or the CW39 Houston Facebook.

Also known as PAWS, the act authorizes a pilot program within the Department of Veterans Affairs to make grants available to certain nonprofit organizations, like Texas-based Patriot PAWS, that train service dogs to help disabled veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cornyn will sit down with disabled veterans and their service dogs to learn firsthand how their service dogs assist them. He will then view a service dog training demonstration led by Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, a Texas-based nonprofit that trains service dogs to help disabled veterans.