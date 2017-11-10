WATCH: Woman chases alleged purse snatcher inside Upper Kirby area parking garage, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage Thursday that shows a purse snatching victim chasing her alleged assailant inside an Upper Kirby area parking garage.

The video was taken on Aug. 9 at 5:15 inside the parking facility at 3355 W. Alabama, police said.

In the video, a dark-colored 2005 to 2009 Honda Accord stops near the victim as she walks towards her vehicle. A man then climbs out of the car and approaches the woman as she opens her driver’s side door.

Video shows the suspect grabbing the victim’s purse and pulling it away from her.

The victim tried to run after the suspect, but falls on her face behind the suspect’s car. The suspect puts the car into reverse, hitting the victim, before driving off.

HPD said the woman was injured but didn’t go into detail about the extent of her injuries.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit at tip online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.