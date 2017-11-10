× Winston-Salem State University on lockdown after stabbing on campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.(WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University is currently on lockdown.

Winston-Salem police said Friday afternoon the school was placed on lockdown after a stabbing on campus near Hill Hall.

One person was stabbed, police said, and officers are still searching for the suspect.

The victim has been identified as Terrence Semple, 20, of Fayetteville. Semple is a sophomore business administration major.

There is no word on Semple’s condition.

The school tweeted about the lockdown Friday afternoon.

The tweet read, “WSSU campus is currently on lockdown. Secure inside a room until further advised. Do not come to campus until advised.”

RamALERT: WSSU campus is currently on lockdown. Secure inside a room until further advised. Do not come to campus until advised. — WSSU (@WSSURAMS) November 10, 2017