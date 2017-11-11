Bellaire Veterans Day concert with Dennis Quaid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Houstonians were partying with none other than Bellaire native, actor Dennis Quaid. The block party was originally scheduled for October 21st, but was postponed due to Hurricane Harvey.

Plenty of music and fun on this day including when the thespian took to the stage with "Dennis Quaid and The Sharks".

The block party, Service Before Self, was hosted by The City of Bellaire, Patrons for Bellaire Parks and The Bellaire Business Association.

Quaid is a graduate of Bellaire High School and he wanted to do this event to help the residents and first responders in Bellaire who were devastated by Harvey.

Plus, Quaid wanted to align the event on Veterans Day, so support can be given to all those who have served for this fine country we call the United States of America.