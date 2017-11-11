City of Houston host Veterans Day Ceremony

HOUSTON -- The City of Houston hosted two special events on Saturday, Veterans Day Commemoration and the 9/11 Heroes Run. The ceremonies happened at City Hall early Saturday morning, starting with the 9/11 Heroes 5k Run.
