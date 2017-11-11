Dennis Quiad and band to headline Bellaire Harvey relief concert Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLAIRE, Texas-- Dennis Quiad and his band 'The Sharks' are getting ready to rock out in his hometown of Bellaire at a Harvey relief concert.

"We're going to honor and celebrate the first responders who were working during the storm helping other people when their own houses were getting flooded," Quiad said.

The actor and musician graduated from Bellaire High school and remembers his childhood in Houston fondly.

"I grew up in the 50s and 60s. It was such a great place to grow up. It's a great place to raise a family and I really had an ideal childhood here," Quiad said.

Watching the devastation unfold thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, where he currently lives, Quiad said he knew something had to be done.

"I wanted to do something for my old neighborhood. I found out it was under six feet of water at one point, so it was really personal to me. And the swimming pool I used to go to and of course, my elementary school," Quiad said.

The block party fundraiser kicks off Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square.

You can take the man out of Houston but the soul of the city stays with you forever.

"It's one of the greatest cities in the world really," Quiad said.