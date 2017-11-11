× Family Dollar employee killed during store robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Family Dollar store in north Houston Friday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call around 10 p.m. about a shooting at a Family Dollar store in the 7600 block of Jensen.

Upon arrival, the officers found one employee shot, police said. There were seven employees in the store at the time of the incident.

According to a witness, two shots were fired and one store employee was shot in the hip. Two suspects fled the scene and ran into the woods, a witness said.

The employee was transported to a local hospital, and later died.

No items were stolen from the store.

Police are reviewing camera footage from the store’s surveillance system that could have possible leads. HPD is asking anyone with information to call Houston Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.