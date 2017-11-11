× HPD: teen in serious condition after being shot during robbery

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a robbery in north Houston that led to a teen being shot on Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. when two teenagers were walking home along the intersection of E. 35th Street and Oxford.

Officials said the two teenagers were approached by three men in a black vehicle. That’s when the three suspects allegedly jumped out and held the two teens at gun point, demanding their money and cell phones.

One of the teens ran away and was shot several times in the back and hip. The 16-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene. If anyone has information about the crime or suspects, please contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.