Sutherland’s Cards of Compassion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some much-needed love is on its way to Sutherland Springs!

As this small Texas town is trying to recover from last Sunday's mass shooting that killed 26 people.

A Houston group, The Encouragement Corner, is heading to the heart-broken city to deliver over 5 thousand cards of encouragement.

Self-described as a group of concerned, caring and compassionate citizens, The Encouragement Corner felt the need to respond to the tragedy.

Knowing it happened during a Sunday service like the one he holds for his parishioners, Pastor Tim Dixon was moved to take action.

Many people came from across The Lone Star State to help.

Armed with a prayer and draped with banners that say, "We love you Sutherland", the group hopes to spread a little love.

Some may think "Oh, it’s just a card", but to someone hurting it could be the words of encouragement they need.