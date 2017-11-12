× 1 dead in car crash near Highway 59

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal car crash that left two people in serious condition and one dead in south Houston Sunday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the accident happened around 3:40 a.m. when the driver of a gray four door vehicle struck a concrete guard rail on the Sam Houston Tollway access road near Beltway 8 and Highway 59.

The driver and front passenger were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive, police said.

The passenger in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical examiners will try to determine if alcohol was a factor in this accident.