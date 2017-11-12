× MCSO: Man kills himself after allegedly shooting his wife

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say a man killed himself after allegedly shooting his wife Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a call around midnight about a shooting in the 300 block of Waterstone Court in west Montgomery County.

A woman, Rachel Butler, called 911 and stated that her husband, Jason Butler, had shot her in the chest, and shot himself in the head.

Upon arrival, deputies and detectives learned the couple had just returned from a high school reunion in Houston. Allegedly, the couple got into a verbal and physical altercation on their way home from the reunion.

Deputies said when they arrived home, Jason Butler took a firearm from his vehicle and then shot his wife once in the chest. Officials said Rachel Butler told them that her husband then shot himself in the head in the driveway of their residence.

Rachel Butler was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital where she is in stable, but serious condition, deputies said.

Jason Butler was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

If anyone has information about this shooting or this incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.