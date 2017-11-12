× Motorcyclist dies after hitting a pickup truck in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist is fatally injured after slamming into a pickup truck in north Harris County Saturday night, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. when the motorcyclist was possibly speeding on the intersection of FM 1960 and Foxbrick Lane.

According to a witness, the motorcyclist was going over 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic dangerously. The deputies were chasing the motorcyclist, but did not pull him over, witnesses said.

The motorcyclist slammed into the back end of a pickup truck and died at the scene, deputies said.

A family of four was in the pickup truck, but they were uninjured.