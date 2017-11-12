× Texans get blown out in Los Angeles to fall to 3-6 on year

LOS ANGELES – The Houston Texans had a disaster of a third quarter when the L.A. Rams scored 21 points en route to 33-7 trashing of the Texans. The loss dropped the Texans to 3-6 on the year. Tom Savage turned the ball three times on the day and his only bright spot was his second quarter touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington to give the Texans their only lead of the day at 7-6.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Texans will try to regroup next Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals.