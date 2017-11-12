The Archdiocese of Galveston and Houston honors fallen firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Archdiocese of Galveston and Houston honored fallen firefighters in downtown Houston at the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart.

The annual mass pays special tribute to firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty the year before. During the ceremony, a special prayer was given for active and retired firefighters. It was followed by a blessing of emergency vehicles with a sprinkling of holy water.

A full house turned out to show their support for those who have fallen serving and those, in light of recent events, who perished last Sunday (Nov. 5) in a Sutherland Springs church.

Way to stay Houston strong! We give a salute to all the fallen firefighters.