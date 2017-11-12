× WWII Vet and Harvey victim celebrates 100th birthday

SPRING, Texas – A World War II Veteran was surrounded by family and friends who helped him celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday. World War II Veteran William “Bill” Fly had a tough year, but survived through all the hardships. Although Fly’s wife passed away a few months ago and his home was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, he still manages to be in good spirits.

Fly’s birthday celebration was held at the Cypress Creek Education Center in Spring, Texas with over 50 people in attendance.

Vice President Mike Pence had a special video message for Fly and a well-respected letter. “It is an honor to join the Cypress Creek EMS, the Evansville Police Department, and many other Texans and Hoosiers in helping to mark the special occasion of your 100th birthday”, said Vice President Pence. “While I understand these last few months have been difficult, with the loss of your home in Hurricane Harvey and the loss of your beloved wife, Mary, be assured that President Trump, my family, and all the American people are with you – to stand with you, to salute you, and to honor you for your service.”

Fly was presented with a special flag by Indiana State Representative Wendy McNamara. The flag was flown specifically in Fly’s honor over the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C.

Fly was asked what he wanted for his birthday, and he proudly responded, “I already have everything I need. This has been one of the greatest days of my life. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Happy Birthday William “Bill” Fly, we salute you.