Closing Comments: Tis the season to break the bank

HOUSTON—Local and National markets have already started pushing their holiday agenda’s but a new study suggests that most Americans would prefer to forgo the presents for family.

The survey states that 69 percent of Americans would stop exchanging gifts if their family and friends agreed to it. Another 60 Percent said they would spend more time with family if they didn’t have to worry about making or buying gifts.

I don’t know about you but I’m all for the de commercialization of Christmas.

It wouldn’t hurt any of us to remember the true reason for the season.