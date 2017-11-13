× Couple sentenced to 130 years each for child neglect

Tulsa, OK (KJRH) — On Monday morning Aislyn Miller and Kevin Fowler were sentenced 130 years in prison, each.

The Tulsa County jury found both guilty of child neglect. Investigators said the two neglected their twin baby girls so horrifically that they labeled it the worst case of child neglect they’ve ever seen, which included starvation and bed sores. The home also contained large amounts of cat feces and maggots.

ADA Kali Strain will take the maternal grandparents, John and Cathey Miller, to trial in Rogers County next April for their part in enabling child abuse and child neglect.

The eight-month-old girls weighed only eight pounds each. A doctor testified they’re making excellent progress since being placed in protective custody.

Their paternal grandmother Rita Fowler is also facing trial in Tulsa County for multiple counts of child neglect.