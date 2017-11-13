Dallas teens accused of sexually assaulting mentally challenged girl in high school bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Three teens have been charged in the sexual assault of a mentally handicapped student at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas, according to the CW33.

Sylvanus Lanier, 19; Marco Garcia, 17; and Elijah Willis, 17, are accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the school's bathroom on Oct. 19.

The arrest warrant says the teens ordered the victim to take off her shirt, pull up her bra and pull down her pants while they took turns standing outside to act as lookouts.

When she tried to get away, one of the boys reportedly pushed her inside the stall and forced her to touch him inappropriately.

The warrant also says the girl followed their orders because she was scared, alone and felt like she couldn't escape.

She reported the incident four days later.

Cedar Hill ISD Spokesperson Jamie Brown said, "the incident took place after school. We have been in communication with parents. The three students who were arrested are off campus and will not return to campus."

They're also facing aggravated sexual assault charges.

Lanier and Willis remain in the Dallas County jail. Meanwhile, Garcia is out on a $100,000 bond.