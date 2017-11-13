× DPS: Person killed after driver smashes into vehicle at 100+ mph, causing 3-car pileup in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas — The driver accused of causing a fatal three-car pileup Monday morning after ramming into a stopped vehicle had no alcohol in his system, according Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was reportedly going more than 100 mph down FM 521 at around 12:45 a.m. when he approached two vehicles at a red light near the FM 2234 intersection. According to investigators, the driver slammed into the back of a second vehicle, pushing the victim’s car into the minivan in front of it.

DPS troopers said all three vehicles were pushed across the intersection, and the suspect’s vehicle was lodged into the second car as a result of the collision. Officers said the two cars were turned over inside a ditch when emergency crews arrived.

A person in the second car died at the scene, investigators said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the no one in the minivan was hurt.

Investigators said hospital test confirmed the driver had zero alcohol in his system, but mental issues could have contributed to the incident.