WATCH LIVE: Harris County DA’s Office speaks about $4 million grant to help violent crime, sex trafficking victims

HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference Monday morning to discuss the $4 million in grants it has received to help violent crime victims and to combat sex traffickers.

The grants were issued by the Texas Governor’s Office.

District Attorney Kim Ogg; Sheriff Ed Gonzalez; City of Houston Crime Victims Director Andy Kahan; Andrea Sparks, Director of the Child Sex Trafficking Office of the Texas Governor are expected to speak.

