× HPD searches for elderly man with dementia, other conditions continues

HOUSTON — The search continued Monday for an elderly man who suffers from several severe medical conditions.

Francisco Flores was last seen in the area of Highway 59 and Crosstimbers on Nov. 4 before he was reported missing almost three days later. Investigators said Flores suffers from dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and vision problems.

Flores is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840.