Ikea glass table and desktops shattering, exploding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Ikea is searching for answers after multiple consumers say that their glass tables are shattering. The Swedish furniture company prides itself on offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at low cost. The lost cost materials that the company has boasted since its inception in 1947 may cause the company's downfall.

"I heard a sound and I thought a tree had fallen into the house, I went up stairs and his glass top desk had just shattered," Holly Burns said about her son's computer desk.

After going online to find more information Burns learned that the Consumer Product Safety Commission had received complaints for a majority of Ikea's glass products.

Ikea released a statement that read in part:

"Our glass is tested rigorously to meet the highest standards... over time, small knacks and fractures can affect the durability of tempered glass... However it is designed to shatter to minimize risk of injury."

no recalls have been issued at this time.