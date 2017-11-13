× METRO bus crashes into home in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a METRO bus crashed into a home Sunday evening.

Investigators said the bus was headed northbound on Tierwester Street when a vehicle on Corder Street pulled out in front of it. The bus and vehicle collided, causing the bus to swerve off and crash in to a house.

Images taken at the scene shows the entire front of the house was damaged. Luckily, officers said no one was at home at the time.

The METRO driver was hospitalized in critical condition, but investigators said he is expected to be OK. Meanwhile, the three bus passengers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.