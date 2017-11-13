× Reward raised to $10K for tips leading to arrest of MS-13 gang member wanted in northwest Houston murder

AUSTIN, Texas — The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a documented MS-13 gang member and suspect in a northwest Houston murder, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 26, reportedly shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at their apartment in northwest Houston on June 18. He also allegedly kidnapped the driver of a pickup at gunpoint in Brazoria County, and abandoned the truck on June 20, off of Highway 59 in Wharton County.

Investigators said Gonzalez-Barahona may have fled into Mexico since then.

Harris County has filed a murder warrant and Brazoria County has issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant.

The $10,000 reward will be given if the tip comes in during the months of November. Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s charging or arrest.

Gonzalez-Barahona is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow; “HOUSTON” on the back of his left arm; “TEXAS” on the back of his right arm; “GONZALEZ” on his upper back; “281” on his left arm; “713” on his right arm; and other tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, legs, arms, both wrists and right ear.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods: