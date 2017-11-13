WATCH: Floor collapses during Denton apartment party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, Texas — Video posted to social media Saturday night captured the jaw-dropping moment the third floor of a Denton apartment caved in during a party packed with college students, CW33 in Dallas reports.

About 50 people were packed inside for a University of North Texas homecoming after-party, jumping up and down and dancing, when the foundation buckled.

"It was just way too many people in my apartment, I have no idea who these people were," said Abiola Busari, who threw the party in his apartment. "Basically, the floor gave way because of probably, most likely, due to structural issues."

It hasn't been confirmed whether "structural issues" at The Ridge Apartments on Colorado Boulevard are to blame. The entire building where the collapse happened has been evacuated as crews inspect each unit.

um what did i just experience pic.twitter.com/cQLaRYXb62 — Bianca Iwunze (@biancaiwunze) November 12, 2017

I REALLY WARNED YALL I SWEAR, I was so close man. #UNTHC2k17 pic.twitter.com/a0Sxh7ISgR — ✨peaches✨ (@ja_rene_) November 12, 2017

One of the UNT students who lives downstairs from Busari said she has a pretty good idea what's to blame.

"They have parties quite a bit, almost every weekend," Carley Carroll told NewsFix. "Just jumping, the loudest music you could ever imagine. Entire ceiling is shaking."

"I notify everybody in advance," Busari said. "Because I'm considerate."

Carroll said she's even joked about something like this happening, "When it actually did, and I saw the video, it was sickening to see. We haven't even lived here three months, and everything we have is gone and destroyed."

Busari is now trying to right his wrongs by setting up a GoFundMe account for Carley and her three roommates.

"We're trying to reach a goal of $10,000 to help my neighbor and to help pay for damages," he explained. "I thank God everybody has their lives, nobody died, nobody had major injuries, just bumps and bruises."

Denton firefighters initially thought they had a "mass casualty situation" on their hands. But amazingly, no one was seriously injured.