2017 World Series trophy visits NewsFix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's the most-coveted prize in all of baseball, It's the greatest history a ball player can ever earn and It's why men play on a field of dreams for over six months straight to win.

Yes, we are talking about the the Houston Astros 2017 World Series trophy. Weighing in at only about 30 pounds, the Commissioner's Trophy is now the pride of all of Houston and it made its way to NewsFix.

After 57 years the 'Stros finally brought this baby home! It's the one thing that eluded so many great Astros stars of the past included H-town favorites like Mike Scott, Jose Cruz, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, and Roy Oswalt.

But thanks to today's Astros heroes like George Springer, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and the entire 2017 team roster the 'Stros finally brought it home this time!

It was worth the wait, H-town!

The trophy will keep making the rounds of Houston until finally it will get a permanent home at Minute Maid Park.

And now the only thing that can make this trophy look any sweeter is to have another one sitting right next to it in 2018.

Let's go, Astros!