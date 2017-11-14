× $30K bond set for man accused of breaking into Tomball apartment, assaulting resident

TOMBALL, Texas — Bail has been set at $30,000 for a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and assaulting two people over the weekend, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Brett Alan Deboer, 28, is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Precinct 4 deputies were dispatched to an assault call in the 12100 block of Northpointe Boulevard on Saturday. According to the victim, Deboer kicked down the apartment’s door, forced his way inside and assaulted the complainant and their friend.

The suspect then left the victim’s home but was quickly found at his own residence, investigators said.

Deboer was arrested and then booked into the Harris County Jail.