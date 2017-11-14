A week after Sutherland Springs, Arlington church is fighting evil with good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When church gets canceled, what's your move? We hope you're not acting like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day and smashing your alarm clock!

No, there was a much better choice Sunday at Arlington's Fielder Church.

"To people who can say, 'Oh, no church? I get to stay home and just sleep,' it's really our body coming together," Fielder Church member Chris Wong said, surrounded by nearly 2,000 other members. "This is the heartbeat of our church."

Fielder Church had the community in mind, packing nearly 5,000 boxes of food for needy families across the Metroplex.

"People see the church as, 'They stand against this,' and 'They hate that,'" said Fielder Lead Pastor Jason Paredes. "This is a chance for us to say no, we love, we want to serve, and we want to sacrifice."

The Serve the City plan was already in place, a partnership with Children's Hunger Fund to feed the community, but after last week's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, the event gained new meaning.

"This is really an act for us against evil, to say we're gonna fight evil with good," Pastor Paredes said.

That evil, and how to fight it, weighed heavily on Paredes.

"I just put my hands over my face, and I wept as I thought about what took place," he said. "I felt overwhelmed, and I was looking for some solace from the Lord. God, how do I even interpret what took place?"

Then it hit him.

"He shared a verse from Romans, Chapter 12," Andrew Wong said. "When evil strikes, we repay evil with good. This is the truest demonstration of that."

"It's warfare," Paredes said, "but we're not gonna fight with the evil the world uses. We're gonna fight with the cross."

So they stood in the rain, big and small, packing canned goods, cereal, and pasta into boxes all to prove a point.

"Hey, there is still good," Andrew Wong said. "We can overcome evil."