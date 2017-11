Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More and more people are choosing to buy premade meals for Thanksgiving dinner instead of cooking their own - but just how much does that convenience cost you?

For many people, paying $18 or $25 more per person for a dinner for eight might be well worth not having to cook a turkey for 4 hours.

If you do choose to do the grocery store route, UGrocery is a free price comparison app -- you can download your entire list and it will tell you which local grocery store will ring up the cheapest bill.