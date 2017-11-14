× Jordin Sparks secretly married and expecting first child

HOUSTON—Former American Idol star Jordin Sparks has finally addressed pregnancy rumors in a new interview with People magazine. The 27 year old star told People that not only is she expecting her first child with her fitness model boyfriend Dana Isaiah, Sparks confirmed that the two are newlyweds.

The couple eloped to Hawaii on July 16 and found out about the pregnancy in late August.

Game faces. First home game back in LA. Thanks for having us, @chargers. I enjoyed singing for ya!⚡️ #fightforLA #gobolts #chargers A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Sparks mom connected the two when she traveled to Houston during Super Bowl weekend this past February with her charity campaign I’m M.A.D., Are You?