× Kim Kardashian new fragrance allegedly inspired by Paris robbery

HOLLYWOOD—In early January reality star Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint and robbed while attending Fashion week in Paris. In true Kardashian fashion, the KKW Beauty designer has decided to pull inspiration from her harrowing attack by creating a perfume line.

Sources close to the star confirmed to TMZ that the new perfume line is a shout-out to friends who helped her recover from the terrifying Paris ordeal by bringing her healing crystals.

Kardashian-West will debut the three KKW Fragrances Wednesday Nov. 15, Exclusively on her website. The mother of two shared on Twitter that it took her a year to design the Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud scents.

Behind the scenes at the KKW Fragrance shoot with @kimkardashian @mertalas @macpiggott A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

KKWFRAGRANCE.COM 11.15 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Judging by social media Kardashian fans are more excited about the perfume bottle design than for the actual fragrance.





The Fragrances will be available in two sizes and only 300k units will be sold. The sleek 75-milliliter crystal bottle will sale for $60 and the 30-milliliter bottle will sale for $35. The star advised fans to act fast because once they are gone they are gone.