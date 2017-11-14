× Man charged with evading arrest in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of attempting to escape deputies in north Harris County.

Brandon Deon Green, 33, is charged with evading arrest.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious group Tuesday at a business parking lot in the 17000 block of Rolling Creek Drive. When officers arrived, investigators said a deputy saw Green throw narcotics onto the ground and then run.

The deputy chased Green and was able to detain him after brief struggle.

Green was taken to the Harris County Jail, where his bond is set at $1,000.