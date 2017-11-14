× Man charged with murder after argument in south Houston turns violent, police say

HOUSTON — A man has been charged with murder after an argument escalated to physical violence Monday in the Sunnyside area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Barberry Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Erick Little, 28, allegedly pulled out a handgun during the argument and shot the victim multiple times. The victim then ran several hundred feet before collapsing.

HPD said Houston firefighters took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to officers, the suspect was detained after witnesses identified him to police. Little was subsequently charged after admitting to his role in the shooting, the police department said.

The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.